Zoo Atlanta welcomes its newest seasonal experience

IllumiNights will make its debut with a visual celebration of the wonders of the natural world.

ATLANTA — Visitors of Zoo Atlanta are about to experience the zoo as no one has before. IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival will open Monday.

Along with zebras and giraffes, visitors will now experience lantern exhibits, including a 100-foot long Chinese dragon and a 23-foot tall jellyfish.

Zoo Atlanta has partnered with the Hanart Culture to present a festival focusing on celebrating the inspirations of nature.

The new seasonal experience will allow guests to see more than 80 specially crafted lanterns that represent a host of creatures from the wild, with flora and fauna including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fishes, invertebrates, and plants.

“We could not be more thrilled to introduce this experience to our community this holiday season. IllumiNights is a magical walk through the Zoo as no one has ever seen it before,” Raymond B. King, President and CEO said.

According to King, IllumiNights is an event where there’s something for everyone.

“We believe this event will have a universal appeal. It’s an outdoor family outing, it’s an evening with friends, it’s a one-of-a-kind date night – there’s something for everyone. The lanterns are truly works of art, and importantly, they are breathtaking representations of the splendors of the wildlife and wild places that Zoo Atlanta’s mission dedicates us to preserve.”

IllumiNights guests will also have the opportunity to an interactive jump-pad of lights in the KIDZone, and the Endangered Species Carousel will be open for rides.

The festival will continue through Sunday, Jan.16, 2022, and will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., except select dates, including Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.