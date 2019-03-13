ATLANTA — 2019 marks the 26th anniversary of a storm that crippled the east coast with all forms of severe weather from all seasons.

Here 10 facts from the 1993 Storm of the Century

1. Costliest winter storm ever recorded, $5.5 billion in 1993 or $9.8 billion today

2. The storm had similar pressure of a category 3 hurricane

3. 270 people in 13 different states died, 15 from Georgia

4. 200 hikers rescued from Tennessee and North Carolina mountains

5. Total snowfall equivalent of 40 days of water flow out of the Mississippi River at New Orleans

Howard Truss, left, leaves his beach house with John Burgess in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, March 13, 1993, in search of higher ground to wait out Saturday's winter storm. Howard and his family will be staying with the Burgess' household while they ride the storm out. (AP Photo/Janet Durrans)

AP

6. Caused most weather-related flight cancellations ever

LaGuardia Airport workers busy themselves with snow removal and airplane preparation as the readies to reopen March 14, 1993 in New York. The sunny weather helped New Yorkers with digging out from under the worst winter storm of the century. (AP Photo/William McGinn)

AP

7. 10 million people without power, nearly 4% of the population at the time.

11Alive archival images show the day a blizzard hit Georgia on March 13, 1993.

8. 4 inches of snowfall officially at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

A motorist makes an early exit after losing control of his vehicle, which slid off the road on Interstate 20 East during a blizzard in Atlanta, Saturday, March 13, 1993. The area was battered by the major storm which caused power outages and snarling traffic. (AP Photo/Curtis Compton)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

9. All interstates from Atlanta northward were closed

AP

10. 200 homes on North Carolina Outerbanks were damaged, 18 homes on Long Island fell into the water

Houses on stilts along Dune Rd. in Southampton, New York on Long Island are exposed to the surf, Sunday, March 14, 1993 during the late winter storm that hit the East Coast. Eighteen beach homes teetering on stilts were lost and appeared to have been swept out to sea, leaving mattresses and cocktail tables stuck in the sand. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

AP

Source: The National Centers for Environmental Information