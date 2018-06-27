RINGGOLD, Ga. — National Weather Service officials say three people were injured Tuesday night due to storm-related damage.

According to preliminary information from the NWS center in Peachtree City, the trio were inside a barn around 8 p.m. when a strong wind gust ahead of approaching storms caused the structure to collapse.

Officials said the three were inside the barn performing maintenance on the structure before it fell.

11Alive's StormTracker meteorologist Samantha Mohr said wind gusts around that time would have been between 40 and 50 mph.

No other information was available.

