After the storm | Tropical Storm Hilary leaves minor flooding and downed trees in San Diego

Tropical Storm Hilary moved through San Diego County on Sunday leaving flooded roads, debris, and downed trees in its wake.

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in 84 years, San Diegans awoke to the remnants of a tropical storm with reports of minor flooding in some areas, fallen trees, and wet road conditions.

Tropical Storm Hilary moved through San Diego County on Sunday, August 21 dropping more than two inches of rain at the coast and seven inches in some mountain areas.

Rushing water along the San Diego River resulted in the rescue of thirteen people who were hunkered down in a homeless encampment along the river.

City crews closed some roads in Mission Valley but there were no reports of flooding along the coast.

And while the damage from the storm is minimal, there remains a good deal of clean-up from fallen branches, palm fronds, and other debris left scattered from the wind and the rain.