Canada wildfires impacting air quality across eastern US | What could be Atlanta's impact?

Recent wildfires in Canada have mainly impacted air quality in the northeast, but there have also been impacts in parts of the southeast.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — It has been a bit hazy in Atlanta over the past few days and that trend is likely to continue for the next few days as upper-level winds continue to bring air down from the north.

That hazy sky you may be seeing over north Georgia today is from the wildfire smoke in Canada.

So far the smoke has covered the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.

But will it drift down our way and create conditions as extreme as we're seeing in the northeast?

A current GOES-16 satellite image across the eastern portion of the U.S. shows an abundance of smoke filtering in. Why? A STRONG upper low churning over the NE is pulling the smoke as far south as our area, which means poor air quality for SC and NC today.#scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/mO9IrGaDXg — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) June 7, 2023

Atlanta air quality potential impact

This is all being brought on from an upper-level system stationed over the northeast and this system may not move on until the end of the weekend, meaning we may have a few more days of a hazy sky.

Not only can we see the haze brought on by the wildfire smoke, but it is impacting the air we breathe.

Our air Tuesday was at a level unhealthy for sensitive groups. This means those who may have breathing problems caused by illnesses like COPD and Asthma needed to limit their time outside. For Wednesday afternoon, our air quality is at a moderate level.

Spots in the Carolinas are under an Air Quality Alert today, which means those sensitive groups should also limit their time outside.

While our air quality isn't too great, it is much worse in the northeastern part of the United States, where some spots have an unhealthy air quality and even run the risk of very unhealthy and hazardous air quality this afternoon. This means everyone should limit their time outside.

The smoke in the northeast can be seen clearly on visible satellite.