Al Roker's 'Rokerthon' returning Monday to set new Guinness record

11Alive's Chris Holcomb will join Al Roker and meteorologists around the country to break a Guinness World Records title. Here's how you can tune into the event.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a previous story.

The TODAY show's beloved meteorologist, Al Roker, is aiming to set a new record on Monday during the 5th annual "Rokerthon."

"Rokerthon 2021" will begin June 21 at 7 a.m. on NBC during TODAY. Watch the full event live on 11Alive, or stream on 11Alive.com, the 11Alive app on your mobile devices, or the TODAY show's 24/7 streaming channel as well as Peacock, YouTube, Tubi, Xumo, and via the NBC News app on Roku, Amazon's Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Roker is used to the spotlight. He's covered the nation's biggest weather events and delivered national forecasts since he joined the regular TODAY Show team in 1996. Now, he's hoping to add to his own 34-hour Guinness World Record for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report. He accomplished this feat back in 2014 during the first "Rokerthon."

This year the event will be called "Rokerthon 2021: Forecasting Your Best Summer Ever" to note the first full day of Summer.

Roker will be joined by NBC affiliate stations nationwide, including 11Alive. They plan to highlight "must-see" destinations and iconic locations across America. The featured Atlanta landmark will be the Centennial Olympic Park downtown.

Roker and the group of affiliates will aim for a new Guinness World Records title for the most people in a live online weather reporting video relay. According to a release, they don't plan to take any breaks in between contestants. The forecasters are required to give a current and 24-hour weather outlook for their area.