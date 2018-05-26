Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for counties that could be affected by the storm.
She tweeted Saturday evening that some areas of the state could see flooding, heavy winds, and possible tornadoes.
In the neighboring state of Mississippi, Gov. Phil Bryant also declared a state of emergency. The proclamation makes the Mississippi National Guard and other state resources available should they become necessary.
Florida Governor Rick Scott is also taking precautions. He made a declaration Saturday morning as well.
