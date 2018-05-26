Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for counties that could be affected by the storm.

She tweeted Saturday evening that some areas of the state could see flooding, heavy winds, and possible tornadoes.

In the neighboring state of Mississippi, Gov. Phil Bryant also declared a state of emergency. The proclamation makes the Mississippi National Guard and other state resources available should they become necessary.

Florida Governor Rick Scott is also taking precautions. He made a declaration Saturday morning as well.

Due to the threat from #Alberto I have issued a State of Emergency for counties that could be affected. Some areas could see flooding, heavy winds and possibly tornadoes. Please stay weather aware through the weekend and into next week. https://t.co/91CBR6zu3R — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) May 26, 2018

@PhilBryantMS issues State of Emergency for Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto. Click link below to view press release and all current information on #Alberto https://t.co/kujZSvpn6e — MSEMA (@MSEMA) May 26, 2018

This morning, I have declared a state of emergency across FL to ensure our state has the resources they need to keep their families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding Subtropical Storm Alberto will bring. https://t.co/8yK1qdB5eD — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 26, 2018

RELATED CONTENT |

Florida, Mississippi under states of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; warnings issued along Gulf Coast

Alberto update: Tropical storm warnings issued along parts of Gulf Coast

Alberto track: Forecast cone, spaghetti models and satellite

© 2018 WXIA