ATLANTA -- Subtropical storm Alberto is getting stronger as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico, prompting a tropical storm warning along parts of the Gulf Coast. A new special advisory was issued Sunday evening shower Alberto now has 65mph maximum sustained winds. It is moving NW at 10mph. It is about 100 miles south of Apalachicola, Florida.

Impact

Residents along the Florida Gulf coast will see conditions deteriorate as Alberto gets closer to landfall.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts the storm to make landfall along the Florida panhandle on Monday. The cone is between Pensacola and Port St Joe. The storm will bring in heavy rain and tropical storm force wind along the northern Gulf coast.

The storm is also expected to transform from subtropical to tropical. This will essentially for meteorological classification purposes.

Even though the strongest part of the storm will be to our west, we will still be impacted by the storm

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around daily as the storm approaches. By Tuesday 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible. With our current wet pattern, flash-flooding is a big concern. The center of the remnant low will be in western Alabama Tuesday. We will continue with high rain chances Tuesday and even some winds of 10-20 mph at times with higher gusts.

A flash flood watch in is in effect until Tuesday evening.

Those who live near flood-prone areas should watch the forecast closely.

Advisories along the Gulf Coast

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula from Bonita Beach to the Anclote River.

A Tropical Storm Warning has also been issued for the northern Gulf Coast from the Aucilla River westward to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

The Tropical Storm Watch has been discontinued west of the Mouth of the Pearl River including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. The Storm Surge Watch has been discontinued to the west of the Mouth of the Pearl River.

A Storm Surge Watch remains in effect for the Crystal River to the mouth of the Pearl River.

It's subtropical, not tropical

This storm isn't initially being classified as tropical storm or depression but rather a subtropical storm.

So what is the difference?

A tropical storm gets most of its energy and storm structure from very warm ocean waters. It also has a good connection with upper-level winds that help to ventilate the storm keeping it well structured symmetrically.

A subtropical storm isn't pulling energy from water as warm as a tropical cyclone and isn't supported as much by upper-level winds for ventilation so the storm ends up being asymmetrical or lopsided.

