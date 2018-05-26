ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- As meteorologists keep an eye on Alberto, you can follow along!
Download the FREE 11Alive News app for breaking weather alerts on Alberto.
Tropical track
This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time. Alberto is expected to make landfall at around 1 pm on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Mobile users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below
Wind Threat
As Alberto moves northward into Alabama, we will see winds increasing Tuesday morning in the metro area.
Mobile users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.
Satellite and radar
The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean.
Mobile users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below
Watches and warnings
What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.
Mobile users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.
► Download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play to receive updates on Alberto.
Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.