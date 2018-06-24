PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. -- 11Alive StormTrackers are keeping an eye on any fast-developing thunderstorms across north Georgia, after another hot and muggy day.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:30 pm for the cities of Washington, Rayle, and Palmetto, and western Wilkes County and southeastern Oglethorpe County. Expects winds of up to 60 mph.

The National Weather Service had issued several severe thunderstorm warnings earlier Sunday afternoon and evening, the most recent being for Greene, Morgan and Putnam counties until 8:45 pm.

Earlier warnings included the north Georgia counties of Fannin, Gilmer .

