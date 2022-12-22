These popular Atlanta attractions are closed Friday due to arctic blast

Metro Atlanta is bracing for a "flash freeze" to hit the region early Friday with temps getting down into the teens.

ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta braces for a blast of frigid weather and blustery winds set to hit the Southeast region early Friday morning, some of the metro's top attractions are closing their doors for the day as a result.

With many people traveling into Atlanta and its surrounding metro areas, it's important to know which popular places will not be open on Friday. Here is a list:

Zoo Atlanta

This weekend, Zoo Atlanta will be closed for regular operations "due to unseasonably cold temperatures." Visitors will not be allowed at the zoo on both Friday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 24. The safety and well-being of the animals are the top priority at Zoo Atlanta; they ensure that preparations for unusual temperatures are made well in advance

Guests who have purchased tickets for IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival presented by Georgia Power on Dec. 22 will be contacted for rescheduling, as the event will also be canceled for that day.

Stone Mountain Park

A popular holiday destination known for its famous Christmas lights, "Laser Show," Stone Mountain Park's Christmas activities and attractions will now be closed Friday due to "forecasted extreme cold temperatures and high winds, and for safety of our employees and guests."

Stone Mountain announced that the natural areas, campground, and hotels would remain open, while all pre-purchased tickets will be valid for any remaining day the park is open during 2022.

Six Flags Over Georgia

The highly-visited theme park announced on Facebook it will be closed Friday due to temperatures that are expected to be well below freezing. Six Flags will also be closed Saturday and Sunday for Christmas Eve and Christmas before re-opening on Monday, Dec. 26.