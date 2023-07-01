Heat-related illness warning signs and tips shared by CDC and Atlanta Fire Rescue

A firefighter's tunic can weigh up to 60 pounds. While it's meant to protect the crews from the heat and flames during a fire it can quickly cause them to overheat.

ATLANTA — With scorching temperatures hitting the city, 11Alive visited Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 11 to learn how firefighters prepare for the heatwave.

With temps in metro Atlanta being forecasted to reach temperatures in the upper 90s, and when adding in the humidity, it could feel like the triple digits. Battalion Chief Jason McLain emphasized how fast overheating can occur during these extremely hot days.

"It can sneak up on you so much faster," Chief McLain warned.

He explained that the very gear designed to shield firefighters from heat and flames called a 'Tunic,' can trap heat under the uniform on hot days. Made from fire-resistant synthetic fabric, the Tunic adds an additional weight of 50-60 pounds to the firefighters, along with the tools they carry and the water hoses they wield.

"These tools are not light either," Chief McLain said. "It would be equivalent to dragging a 100-pound weight through the yard."

When combined with temperatures in the upper nineties and a house fire that can reach a scorching 1500 degrees, the risks of rapid overheating are amplified.

"It doesn't take more than 15-20 minutes on an extremely warm day like today for a firefighter to rapidly overheat," Chief McLain said.

To combat the heat, additional resources are dispatched to provide relief for the firefighters. Chief McLain stressed the importance of managing their "work, rest cycle" during larger fires.

"If a firefighter works twenty minutes in a fire, they'll pull them out and rest for forty to fifty minutes," Chief McLain said.

In certain cases, Atlanta Fire Rescue may collaborate with MARTA to set up cooling stations by bringing in buses to provide relief for the firefighters.

While their primary focus is protecting property and rescuing citizens, the Atlanta Fire Department (AFD) urges everyone to stay safe during the holiday weekend, especially in this intense heat.

AFD advises wearing loose clothing when outdoors, postponing strenuous activities until cooler hours, and, most importantly, staying hydrated.