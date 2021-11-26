City of Atlanta to open warming center in preparation for frigid weather

Atlanta is expected to reach frigid temperatures Friday night. The city will be opening its warming center in response.

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will open an emergency warming center on Friday, officials said. The center will remain open from 8 p.m. through 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

The warming center is being opened as Atlanta is expected to experience chilly temperatures Friday night. Following early morning showers, Atlanta will have mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. The morning rain, however, was brought on by a cold front that continues to push east. The cold front will consequently cause a shock in temperature, leading to an expected top temperature of 50 -- a cold stumble from Thanksgiving's high of 67.

Following a day of gusty winds and a climate rebounding from the recent cold front, Friday night is expected to bring a low of 31.