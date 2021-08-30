Weather blog | Isolated showers, thunderstorms possible on Monday

Here's the latest.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — 11Alive is keeping an eye or possible storms that could pop up. Our 11Alive StormTracker team said the clouds have thickened Monday as the Ida pushes toward north Mississippi.

There will be a 30% chance for the isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. A few could produce some heavy downpours and some gusty winds.

The weather will probably get worst as we head into Tuesday. The remnants of Ida will move our way -- north and east of the area Tuesday through Wednesday.

3:20 p.m. | A flash flood watch remains in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

This is for portions of north central Georgia, northeast Georgia and northwest Georgia, including the following areas:

In north central Georgia -- Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens and Union.

In northeast Georgia -- Towns and White

In northwest Georgia -- Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield.

2:35 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Chattooga, Floyd until 8/30 3:15PM. Track storms now: https://11alive.com/radar

