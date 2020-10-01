ATLANTA — On Saturday afternoon and evening, severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes are expected to move through much of north Georgia, with the primary threat including damaging wind gusts and possible flash flooding.

Preparing in advance of a severe storm event is an easy way to ensure that you have all of the resources at hand in order to make certain that you and your family stay safe in case severe weather strikes.

Taking the time, in advance, to download the 11Alive digital app for your smartphone and enabling alerts on the app will ensure that you receive vital weather alerts and warnings for your area when they are issued.

The 11Alive app is available in the Apple iTunes Store and the Google Play Store for both iOS and Android devices.

If you do not have a smartphone, getting a NOAA Weather Radio will also ensure that you receive vital weather information for your area, including weather advisories and warnings when they are issued.

IF YOU RECEIVE A SEVERE WEATHER WARNING FOR YOUR PARTICULAR AREA:

Plan in advance where in your home is the safest place to go in the event of a severe thunderstorm or tornado.

You should be on the lowest level of your home, in the interior-most location - making certain you have as many walls between you and the outer wall of the structure.

If you do not have a storm cellar or basement, an interior bathroom on the lower level, in many cases, can provide the best protection from a storm's fury. Avoid windows, doors and outer walls.

Cover your head. If possible, place a helmet or other type of head protection over your head to protect from flying debris. In addition, cover yourself with blankets or a mattress.

AFTER A STORM HAS PASSED YOUR AREA:

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and closed-toed shoes to protect you from debris when you leave your home.

Do not touch any downed or low-hanging wires, including telephone or television wires; they may be touching a power line.

Do not pull a tree limb off of a power line by yourself or enter an area with debris or downed trees, as downed power lines may be buried within the wreckage. If you see any downed or low-hanging power lines, call Georgia Power or 911 immediately.

