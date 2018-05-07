Hurricane Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season early Friday morning.

maxuser

maxuser

As of 5 a.m., the storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts.

On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center had given the storm only a 30% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. That 30% is now a hurricane.

The storm will likely remain a hurricane through Saturday, and further strengthening is likely for the next 24-36 hours. After that dry air and eventual strong winds aloft, all of which hamper storm development will cause the storm to diminish.

maxuser

The storm is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it moves into the Lesser Antilles southeast of Puerto Rico.

Those with travel interests in the Bahamas and islands south of Florida next week, stay tuned for forecast changes. Those areas may find showers and thunderstorms associated with Beryl.

All alone

The storm is located far away from the US mainland and over cool sea surface temperatures which usually are not very conducive to tropical cyclone development and certainly not rapid development.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

maxuser

In fact,according to Colorado State University meteorologist and hurricane specialist Philip Klotzbach, less than 5% of all Atlantic hurricanes have formed in waters as cold as those underneath Beryl.

Another tropical system developing

We are also watching a cluster of storms just east of The Carolinas. There is a high probability of this developing into a tropical depression. If it develops into a tropical storm it would be named Chris.

Those with interests in North Carolina and South Carolina should monitor this forecast closely.

Hurricane season starts quietly

In their own forecasts released in May, the National Hurricane Center and Colorado State University had predicted a normal to above average hurricane season.

Due to changing environmental conditions in the main development region for tropical storms, CSU has since lowered their forecast to a below average number of storms.

NHC has not revised their forecast.

© 2018 WXIA