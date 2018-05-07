7/6/18 5 A.M. UPDATE:

Hurricane Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season early Friday morning.

The storm strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane from a tropical storm as of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Beryl is forecast to quickly weaken or dissipate as a tropical cycline on Monday before reaching the Lesser Antilles, the NHC said.

Beryl has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. NHC forecasters said because Beryl is very small in size, there is a greater-than-usual uncertainity in the analysis of the storm's intensity.

EARLIER STORY:

Tropical storm Beryl is getting stronger. Tha latest forecast update from the National Hurricane center at 11pm on Thursday shows Beryl with 65mph winds. That's stronger than the last update when max winds were at 50mph.

In order to be classified as a tropical storm, the system must contain winds between 39 and 73 mph. Greater than that and the storm is classified as a hurricane.

Some more intensification is possible over the next 48 to 72 hours. NHC latest forecast track has this briefly becoming a hurricane over the weekend, then weakening as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. Strong upper-level winds are expected to maintain an environment unfavorable for development and will most likely rip it apart.

Those with travel interests in the Bahamas and islands south of Florida next week, stay tuned for forecast changes. Those areas may find showers and thunderstorms associated with Beryl but at this point, a tropical cyclone impact is not anticipated.

