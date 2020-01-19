CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Data from the U.S. Geological Survey suggests that two small earthquakes were detected in a rural part of north Georgia and were essentially back-to-back.

According to seismographs monitored by the national agency, a magnitude 2 earthquake was reported 3.1 miles northwest of Varnell, Georgia in neighboring Catoosa County at 3:10 a.m. Saturday The next happened about 3,900 feet away at 3:11 a.m. and registered as a 1.6 Both had depths between 11 and 12 miles down making them relatively shallow.

The quakes were in a heavily wooded but inhabited neighborhood in Catoosa County. Still, a quick check of the USGS website suggests no one reported feeling either one.

And that's not entirely surprising. Earthquakes below a magnitude 2.5 are rarely felt - and most in Georgia fall below that threshold. Earthquakes in north Georgia aren't particularly uncommon but they are historically mild.

That's not to say earthquakes don't impact residents closer into Atlanta. Earlier in the month, an earthquake rattled a community outside Stockbridge in Henry County. While it was only a magnitude 2.3, 395 people did claim they felt it.

And an even larger one - magnitude 4.4 - in Tennessee was felt across metro Atlanta in 2018.

As for anyone who did feel one of these earthquakes and wants to report it, they can use the Did You Feel It tool. One has been set up for the magnitude 2.0 and for the magnitude 1.6 - though it may be hard to tell them apart.

