Hurricane Chris is no longer a hurricane. The remnants of Beryl are near the Bahamas and could redevelop into a tropical system once again.

Hurricane Chris

Chris has been degraded further and is now a tropical storm with max winds of 70 mph. It is moving quickly to the northeast at 35 mph. It is about 470 miles SW of Cape Race Newfoundland. The storm no longer poses a threat to the US east coast.

The center of Chris will pass over or near extreme southeastern Newfoundland later Thursday or Thursday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

Remnants of Beryl

Beryl dissipated into an area of showers and storms Sunday and now resides northeast of the Bahamas. The former hurricane is now just a tropical wave with max sustained winds of 30 mph moving to the NW at 15 mph.

But don't let your guard down on this storm.

It is possible that it could regenerate when it moves into an area more conducive for tropical development. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a 20% chance of regenerating in the next 48 hours and a 50% chance of re-development in the next 5 days.

Hurricane season starts quietly

In their own forecasts released in May, the National Hurricane Center and Colorado State University had predicted a normal to above average hurricane season.

Due to changing environmental conditions in the main development region for tropical storms, CSU has since lowered their forecast to a below average number of storms.

NHC has not revised their forecast.

