Tropical storm Chris has now strengthened to hurricane strength and is spinning off the Carolina coastline. The remnants of Beryl are over Haiti and are bringing storms into the Turks and Caicos.

Hurricane Chris

We are tracking Hurricane Chris 205 miles ESE of east of Cape Hatteras. Hurricane Chris was upgraded from tropical storm strength to a hurricane at 5pm EDT. Hurricane Chris has max winds at 85 mph will continue to strengthen as it picks up its pace to the northeast at 10 mph.

Those with interests in North Carolina and South Carolina should monitor this forecast closely. It is not going to make direct landfall on the Carolinas, but it will hang out off the coast for another day making for dangerous rip currents for beach goers. That would bring rough surf, some wind and rain to the coast. Then the system will move northeast paralleling the Atlantic coastline.

Remnants of Beryl

Beryl weakened and dissipated on dissipated Sunday. The former hurricane is now just a tropical wave moving fast to the WNW at 24 mph. But don't let your guard down on this storm. It is possible that it could regenerate when it moves into an area more conducive for tropical development. The National Hurricane center is forecasting just a 20% chance of regenerating in the next 48 hours but a 50% chance of re-development in the next 5 days.

Hurricane season starts quietly

In their own forecasts released in May, the National Hurricane Center and Colorado State University had predicted a normal to above average hurricane season.

Due to changing environmental conditions in the main development region for tropical storms, CSU has since lowered their forecast to a below average number of storms.

NHC has not revised their forecast.

© 2018 WXIA