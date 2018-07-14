ATLANTA -- A flash flood warning has been issued until 2:15 am Sunday for Coweta and Meriwether counties.

Fast-developing Saturday afternoon storms caused one metro Atlanta apartment complex to be flash-flooded. According to the Clayton County Sheriff's office, the Park at Mt. Zion, at 701 Mt. Zion Road, had to be evacuated.

11Alive Stormtrackers are predicting scattered showers and storms throughout Saturday evening, some of which may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours.

The forecast for Sunday is nearly the same as today.

Lower rain chances Monday before a cold front comes in mid week bringing even better chances of showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

