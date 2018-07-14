ATLANTA -- A fast-developing Saturday afternoon storm caused one metro Atlanta apartment complex to be flash-flooded.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's office, the Park at Mt. Zion, at 701 Mt. Zion Road, had to be evacuated.

According to the Clayton Fire Department, the first floor of three buildings were evacuated. More than 30 people were displaced, and the American Red Cross is assisting.

11Alive Stormtrackers are predicting scattered showers and storms throughout Saturday evening, some of which may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours.

A flash flood warning was issued until 2:15 am for Coweta and Meriwether counties.

