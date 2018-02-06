Several neighborhoods across metro Atlanta and the surrounding areas are cleaning up Saturday morning after storms left debris behind.

In Decatur, a tree fell down on 4th Avenue near Gordon. 11Alive spotted crews trying to move it.

RELATED: Thousands remain without power following strong storms in metro Atlanta

In Gwinnett County, a huge tree ripped from its roots and toppled over power lines in front of a home in Lilburn.

In other parts of Lilburn, power lines were ripped down and homes scorched after being hit by lightning.

Parts of Atlanta also had damage from Friday's storms.

© 2018 WXIA