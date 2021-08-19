Cobb County firefighters evacuate more than 20 kids, 4 adults after flooding at daycare center

ATLANTA — Cobb County firefighters evacuated 27 kids and four adults after flooding at an Austell daycare center Thursday.
Fire officials said the flooding is at the Always Kids Child Care Center at the 1400 block Anderson Mill Road. Cobb County Fire said to avoid the area between Austell Road and Brookwood Drive because the road is closed.
Cobb County Fire tweeted video of the flooding. You can see the water up to the firefighters' knees.
