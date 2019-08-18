ATLANTA — 11Alive Meteorologist Wes Peery says that after drier weather over the past few days, hot, humid conditions have started to return to the area over the weekend.

As a result, not only is there an increased chance of afternoon storms in some areas, but there has been a gradual decrease in the overall air quality.

This is why a Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for much of metro Atlanta for Sunday and Monday, August 18 and 19.

Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people.

Children, people who are sensitive to ozone and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or evening hours, when ozone concentrations are at their highest.

In addition, there's an increased chance of scattered late afternoon showers and storms both Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon across much of north Georgia.

Temperatures on both days will increase over the past few days into the mid-to-upper 90s, but not quite getting to the triple-digit heights that we saw last week.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports ozone at the ground level is the main ingredient of smog. Breathing ozone can trigger health problems ranging for chest pain, coughing and throat irritation and can worsen other conditions like bronchitis, emphysema, and asthma. Repeat exposure can also scar lung tissue.

The EPA suggests the public keep an eye on the air quality forecast, work to conserve energy to reduce smog levels, avoid using gas-powered cars and equipment where possible and use household and garden chemicals wisely.

