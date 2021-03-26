One killed in Coweta County storms overnight

Police have not released the person's identity.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — One person has died in severe weather in Coweta County, Fire Chief Pat Wilson shared.

Wilson said the fatality happened at a home in the Smokey Road area.

"It was a medical emergency," Wilson said.

He added that the person was "trapped by trees and other debris" so it was hard to get to them.

Thursday night and early Friday morning, the deadly storm moved from Alabama into Georgia triggering tornado warnings and a special tornado emergency. Damage is widespread throughout Coweta and surrounding counties.

“We had a pretty catastrophic storm hit our town last night,” Coweta County EMA Michael Terrell said in a press briefing Friday morning.

Crews worked through the night to get through debris on homes and will continue throughout the day. Search and rescue teams are also assisting the efforts.

During the press conference, officials told residents to stay off roads.

Refresh this page for the latest updates as we learn more about the storm victim.