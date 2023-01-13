Damage tracking | Effects of tornadoes in south metro Atlanta becomes clear by daylight

11Alive has reporters in several communities on Friday that hit by the storms on Thursday.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the daylight arrived on Friday, the significant paths of damage left by tornadoes on Thursday across south metro Atlanta became clearer.

Communities where there were confirmed tornadoes, such as Griffin in Spalding County and LaGrange in Troup County, are picking up the pieces.

11Alive has reporters on the ground to gather the latest information around the area. Here are their reports from midday Friday:

Latest on tornado damage from Griffin, Georgia

11Alive's Jerry Carnes and Molly Oak are in Spalding County:

Latest on tornado damage in LaGrange, Georgia

11Alive's Brittany Kleinpeter is in Troup County:

Latest on storm damage in Austell, Georgia

11Alive's Liza Lucas is in Cobb County:

