ATLANTA — Isolated storms were expected to diminish in quantity and intensity over the metro area in the early morning hours, though in areas where rain was already falling, heavy rainfall was expected to continue to saturate the ground.

On Sunday afternoon, scattered storms were expected to redevelop across much of north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

The primary threat from any storms that develop includes gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, which may bring isolated, localized flooding in areas where storms persist for prolonged periods of time.

Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

In addition, because of the saturated ground in some areas, there is an increased danger for falling trees with compromised health and weakened root systems.

Patchy fog is expected to develop overnight after the afternoon and evening rainfall across the region.

Scattered to numerous storms are expected each afternoon and evening through the coming week, with some storms becoming strong to severe each day, bringing gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent and vivid cloud-to-ground lightning.

Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers for the latest updates and possible weather advisories or warnings as they are issued throughout the day.

Understanding severe weather: What's a Marginal Risk, what's a Slight Risk?

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.