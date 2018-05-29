Heavy storms bring wind, rain, and lightning but perhaps the most common danger posed during a major storm is also the last to enter someone's mind.

In an area of the country so known for its forests, - the largest canopy-covered city in the U.S. according to experts - it's easy to forget the danger posed by looming trees when the weather takes a turn for the worst.

Sadly, a tragedy in Polk County, North Carolina that claimed the lives of a television news anchor and a photographer has brought that concern back to the forefront of many minds in the news world - and beyond.

"In this general area you can tell there's a ton of water entrapment and heavy rain, there's no place for the water to go," Anthony Ursache with Georgia Tree Company said.

He said that just six inches of rain and a little rain can uproot even a large tree.

"What do we have more of in Georgia, what's the most predominant tree? Pine trees," he said. "The Georgia pines, the loblolly pines, the white pines are the most common trees in his area."

He included poplars and sweet gum trees as others with a smaller circumference - one of only about 36 inches. And those are trees that are no match for days of repeated rainfall.

While trees with the smaller circumference are vulnerable, he said that a large, 100-year-old oak can topple just as fast.

"Roots are supposed to be underground and not exposed with obviously the heavy rains cause the dirt to wash away seemingly making it liable to fall at that point," he said.

But the ground below the tree isn't the only problem that could bring one to the ground. In 2016, 11Alive spoke with arborists who were concerned about the health of the trees themselves all around metro Atlanta.

They pointed out that many weakened trees are in a precarious state and any number of them could fall at during heavy storms.

Ursache spoke with 11Alive then as well and showed us how to spot the other culprit among the storms - rotten trees. Often he said they would have ivy growing up the sides.

"With English Ivy, it causes the tree to become moist," he said. "And the moisture to the tree causes death."

He added that trees in that condition that don't get cut down will probably fall down.

