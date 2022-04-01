Winter weather pushes Dekalb County officials to open warming centers

Three warming centers will be opened across the county.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As Atlanta prepares for near freezing temperatures, DeKalb County officials announced on Tuesday that warming centers will be open overnight for anyone looking for a warm respite.

Three warming centers will be open Tuesday night. The centers will open at 8 p.m. and remain open overnight. Anyone interested in visiting one of the warming centers will have to follow COVID-19 protocols while inside.

The three warming center locations can be seen below.

• Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave

• Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Rd

• Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Rd

While Atlanta hit a high of 51, the metro is expected to reach a low of 37 degrees Tuesday night. Things will warm up slightly Wednesday, as the metro reaches a projected high of 56.