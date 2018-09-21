WATCH LIVE
On Air 9:55PM
81
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Weather Summary: 81 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
WXIA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Community
The Investigators
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
Closings Admin
Weather Cameras
Wizometer
Submit Pics
StormTrackers
Traffic
Commuter Dude
Travel
Driving Smart
Gas Prices
Sports
Latest Sports
AJC Peachtree Road Race
High School
Falcons
Braves
ATL United
Hawks
Georgia Bulldogs
College
Shows
Atlanta & Company
Atlanta Biz
Atlanta Tech Edge
Morning Rush
TV Listings
Features
11Alive and Well
At the Border
Black History
Brave Conquers Fear
Canathon
Cold Cases
Companies That Care
Crime
DEALBOSS
DIY
Education
Food
Gone Cold
Hero Central
Holding the Powerful Accountable
Kids Who Care
Magnify Money
Missing in Georgia
Real Men Wear Gowns
Safety First
Senior Source
Shop
The A-Scene
Verify
Vote
Why Guy
Year in Review
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
RSS Feeds
Meet the Team
Jobs
Your Take
© 2018 WXIA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Developing Tropical System may bring rain to Georgia Mid-Week
A tropical depression is expected to develop in the next 24 hours
Author:
Chris Holcomb
Published:
11:03 PM EDT September 20, 2018
Updated:
8:21 PM EDT October 6, 2018
© 2018 WXIA
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WXIA-TV. All Rights Reserved.