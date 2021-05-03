Driver killed after tree, power lines fall on car during storms in Douglasville

Douglas County Communications Director Rick Martin said the driver had to be extracted from the car.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A driver is dead after severe weather caused a tree and power lines to fall on his car in Douglasville late Monday morning, according to the Douglas County officials.

The man was stuck inside when firefighters arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Campbellton Street between Woodrow Avenue and Spring Street, according to county spokesperson Rick Martin.

He said the driver had to be extracted from the car.

At this time, the National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado touched down in Douglas County, however, a tornado warning was issued for the eastern central part of the county around 10:21 a.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in the area around 10:14 a.m.

Martin said the Douglas County dispatchers received multiple reports of weather damage in the area including additional downed trees and power lines.

All parks across the county are closed for the rest of the day due to inclement weather, according to the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department.

Martin said the driver's identity won't be released until his family has been notified.

