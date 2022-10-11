Singleton's Seafood Shack initially posted that the dumpster floated away during flooding associated with Nicole.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing dumpster may have been located after a saga spanning several hours in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon during Tropical Storm Nicole.

Singleton's Seafood Shack initially posted that the dumpster floated away during flooding associated with Nicole.

"Our dumpster is floating up the St. Johns River. Bye bye dumpster. I’m going to miss that dumpster," posted the business playfully on Facebook.

"I imagine it being manned by raccoons in paper pirate hats," commented Kelly Driscoll.

"Where is the fire to complete the scene?" commented Lynsey Ann.

The restaurant did get minor flooding during the storm, but owners reported that overall they were faring well.

Our dumpster is floating up the St. John’s river. Bye bye dumpster. I’m going to miss that dumpster.🤪🤪🤪 Posted by Singleton's Seafood Shack on Thursday, November 10, 2022

About an hour later, Eric Forster spotted the dumpster making it's way out into the St. Johns River.

"This is a full-size trash dumpster floating down the St. Johns River right at the inlet by Mayport," he said.



This is a full-size trash dumpster floating down the St. Johns River right at the inlet by Mayport￼ Posted by Eric Forster on Thursday, November 10, 2022

However, the dumpster saga came to a detrimental end when Mandy Messer shared on Facebook that the receptacle crashed into their 36’ Yellowfin boat and ripped some lights off the dock on Heckscher Drive.

Messer said that both the Jacksonville Fire Department and the FWC have responded, and they are now "figuring out who exactly needs to come get it."

UPDATE: FRDC & FWC responded, they are now figuring out who exactly needs to come get it. (Pics added) To whom lost... Posted by Mandy Messer on Thursday, November 10, 2022

First Coast News has reached out to all parties mentioned above for more information and are waiting to hear back.