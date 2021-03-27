These are the 10 EF-4 tornados that have impacted Georgia since the 1950s

11Alive did some research and found there have been 10 EF-4 tornadoes in the state of Georgia since the early 1950s.

ATLANTA — A deadly tornado that touched down in Coweta and Heard Counties late Thursday night made history as the tenth EF-4 tornado in Georgia, according to the National Weather Service records.

11Alive did some research and found there have been ten EF-4 tornadoes in the state of Georgia since the early 1950s. One happened on this very day, March 27, back in 1994.

Here is a list of those tornadoes and the devastation they left behind:

March 25, 2021

The tornado impacted Coweta and Heard Counties. It resulted in one known death at this time. The injuries have not yet been recorded.

April 27, 2011

The tornado impacted Catoosa County and resulted in seven deaths and 30 recorded injuries.

May 11, 2008

The tornado affected McIntosh County and resulted in no deaths and nine recorded injuries.

March 27, 1994

The tornado impacted Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, and Pickens counties and resulted in three deaths and an unknown amount of injuries.

November 22, 1992

Two EF-4 tornadoes are recorded on this day.

One of the tornados impacted Cherokee and Cobb counties. It resulted in no deaths and 46 recorded injuries.

Another tornado on this date hit Putnam and Greene counties. It resulted in five deaths and 86 injuries.

April 3, 1974

Three EF-4 tornados are recorded on this date.

One of the tornados impacted Godon, Whitfield, and Murray counties. It ended in nine deaths and 67 injuries.

The other tornado impacted Pickens, Dawson, and Lumpkin counties. Six people died and thirty people were injured.

A tornado also affected Fannin County. No one died or was injured, according to the National Weather Service records.

April 30, 1953

This tornado reigned damage to Houston County. It resulted in 18 recorded deaths and 300 injuries.