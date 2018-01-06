ATLANTA - If you’re flying out of Atlanta on Friday you could experience a slight delay due to severe weather earlier in the day.
Around 5p.m. Friday, the FAA issued a ground delay at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. This caused up to two-hour delays for some travelers.
By 7 p.m. travelers flying out of Atlanta could experience delays between 30 and 45 minutes while those arriving could experience delays 15 minutes or less.
