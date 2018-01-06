ATLANTA - If you’re flying out of Atlanta on Friday you could experience a slight delay due to severe weather earlier in the day.

Around 5p.m. Friday, the FAA issued a ground delay at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. This caused up to two-hour delays for some travelers.

By 7 p.m. travelers flying out of Atlanta could experience delays between 30 and 45 minutes while those arriving could experience delays 15 minutes or less.

RELATED |

Clouds cover several areas as storms move through Georgia
01 / 19
Atlanta (Photo: Kelly Krammes)
02 / 19
Auburn, Ga. (Photo: Dave Johnson)
03 / 19
DeKalb County (Photo: Terri Harmon Evans)
04 / 19
"Gullywasher in Canton!" - Margaret McKee Swarts
05 / 19
Atlanta (Photo: Tamara Cornstock)
06 / 19
Buford (Photo: Ashley Banks)
07 / 19
Sugarloaf Parkway near 316 (Photo: Brittney Smith)
08 / 19
Atlanta -- (Photo: Carol Simmons)
09 / 19
Photo: Nat Zachary
10 / 19
Photo: Nat Zachary
11 / 19
Photo: Nat Zachary
12 / 19
Photo: Michelle Timothy
13 / 19
Photo: Marilyn Nuovo
14 / 19
Mabelton (Photo: William Bolling)
15 / 19
Gwinnett County (Photo: Susan Tredway)
16 / 19
Chamblee (Photo: Michelle Timothy)
17 / 19
Chamblee (Photo: Michelle Timothy)
18 / 19
Adairsville (Photo: Janet Cole)
19 / 19
Adairsville (Photo: Janet Cole)

