Extremely cold air arrives to north Georgia before busy holiday weekend

The last time Atlanta had temperatures in the teens was January of 2018, but we may see these cold conditions return next weekend.

ATLANTA — It has been nearly five years since Atlanta has had temperatures drop into the teens, but that streak could be broken next weekend as a big cold snap sweeps across the southeast.

A big trough of cold air is expected to dig south into our region for Friday through Monday of next week with the possibility of north Georgia being below freezing for an extended period of time.

It won't just be our region either, temperatures may drop below freezing for areas as far south as central Florida.

These kinds of temperatures are well below average for this time of year, when Atlanta should be having lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid 50s. We aren't the only ones dealing with this either. Much of the eastern half of the United States is expected to be well below-average for temperatures during the holiday weekend.

This type of a cold snap could be considered serious with risk to people, pets, plants and pipes. Be sure to take precautions next weekend ahead of this cold.

First, check on people. Make sure your neighbors that struggle with cold conditions and finding places to stay warm have a place to be sheltered from the cold.

Second, make sure pets have warm and dry shelter. It will be best to bring animals inside if possible. If they need to stay outside, make sure they have water that is not going to freeze. This way they can stay hydrated while in the cold conditions.

Third, take care of plants that are sensitive to cold conditions. You will want to cover outdoor plants and bring some plants inside, if possible.

Finally, take measures to protect your home. If you have a basement with pipes, make sure the temperature is staying above freezing. Also, open cabinets under sinks along exterior walls of the house, drip faucets and make sure you have covers on outside spigots.

While you are protecting your house from the cold, make sure you are doing so safely to avoid a house fire.

To go along with the cold, we will also have the chance to see a few snow flakes on Friday morning. Our chances are low at just a 30% and as of now, it doesn't look to be as too much of a concern. There are several weather models we look at to predict how much snow we may get.

This far out it can be hard to pinpoint those numbers, but we can lean on certain models that tend to handle winter storms better. The European Model is one of the models that typically handles winter storms better. It is calling for little to no accumulation in the Atlanta Metro with around an inch at the higher elevations in far north Georgia.

You may also see another model floating around on social media. The GFS, or American Model, is calling for a around half an inch in the Atlanta Metro. This model typically doesn't handle winter systems as well as the European, but that doesn't mean we should ignore it.

We will be tweaking the forecast throughout the week ahead and it will be important to stay updated on the weather as we get closer to the end of the week.