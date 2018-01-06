ATLANTA - If you’re flying out of Atlanta on Friday you could experience some delays due to severe weather.
As thunderstorms surround metro Atlanta, the FAA issued a ground delay at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The ground delay is causing some arriving flights to be delayed around two hours while general departure delays are up to two and a half hours.
