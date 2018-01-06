A strong storm system prompted warnings and watches as it moved across Georgia on Friday.
Flood warnings were issued until further notice for the following areas: Allatoona Creek near Mars Hill
Flash flood warnings expired for Cobb and Paulding counties.
A severe thunderstorm watch expired for the following areas: Baldwin; Hancock; Jones; Twiggs; Washington; Wilkinson
Clouds cover several areas as storms move through Georgia
