A strong storm system prompted warnings and watches as it moved across Georgia on Friday.

Flood warnings were issued until further notice for the following areas: Allatoona Creek near Mars Hill

Flash flood warnings expired for Cobb and Paulding counties.

A severe thunderstorm watch expired for the following areas: Baldwin; Hancock; Jones; Twiggs; Washington; Wilkinson

Clouds cover several areas as storms move through Georgia
01 / 19
Atlanta (Photo: Kelly Krammes)
02 / 19
Auburn, Ga. (Photo: Dave Johnson)
03 / 19
DeKalb County (Photo: Terri Harmon Evans)
04 / 19
"Gullywasher in Canton!" - Margaret McKee Swarts
05 / 19
Atlanta (Photo: Tamara Cornstock)
06 / 19
Buford (Photo: Ashley Banks)
07 / 19
Sugarloaf Parkway near 316 (Photo: Brittney Smith)
08 / 19
Atlanta -- (Photo: Carol Simmons)
09 / 19
Photo: Nat Zachary
10 / 19
Photo: Nat Zachary
11 / 19
Photo: Nat Zachary
12 / 19
Photo: Michelle Timothy
13 / 19
Photo: Marilyn Nuovo
14 / 19
Mabelton (Photo: William Bolling)
15 / 19
Gwinnett County (Photo: Susan Tredway)
16 / 19
Chamblee (Photo: Michelle Timothy)
17 / 19
Chamblee (Photo: Michelle Timothy)
18 / 19
Adairsville (Photo: Janet Cole)
19 / 19
Adairsville (Photo: Janet Cole)

