A strong storm system is prompting warnings and watches as it moves across Georgia on Fridya.

Flood warnings have been issued until further notice for the following areas: Allatoona Creek near Mars Hill

Flash flood warnings expire at 11 p.m. for the following areas: Cobb; Paulding

A severe thunderstorm watch expires at 10 p.m. for the following areas: Baldwin; Hancock; Jones; Twiggs; Washington; Wilkinson

Clouds cover several areas as storms move through Georgia

