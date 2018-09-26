Part of northwest Georgia should be prepared for rain and possible flooding on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for parts of northwest Georgia including Fannin and Gilmer counties through Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the northwest portions of the area on Wednesday. Up to 5 inches of rain has fallen over portions of far north Georgia over the past two days. With additional rainfall totals of 2-to-3 inches expected, isolated areas of flash flooding could possible across the already affected areas.

Already more than an inch of rainfall near Lafayette. I imagine it won't take much more to get a flash flood warning issued at this pace, according to NWS flash flood guidance. #gawx pic.twitter.com/F3kGfjGtGi — Wes Peery-11Alive (@WesWeather) September 26, 2018

11Alive meteorologist Wes Peery said with the heavy rainfall amounts, flash flood warnings may be issued by the National Weather Service in the affected areas with little or no warning through the rest of the day on Wednesday and into Wednesday night.

This rainfall will spread southward over metro Atlanta with numerous showers and thunderstorms expected later in the afternoon and into the evening hours on Wednesday.

Here's a rough timeline for when storms will move into Georgia this afternoon. Some storms could be strong and have heavy downpours leading to flash flooding, especially in NW Georgia #gawx #storm11 pic.twitter.com/w0PafUXha5 — Wes Peery-11Alive (@WesWeather) September 26, 2018

A few storms could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall amounts.

Wes said strong to severe storms are possible over parts of north Georgia beginning as early as 2 p.m., and continuing through the remainder of the day and into Wednesday night.

Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers throughout the remainder of the day on Wednesday for the latest information and any updated weather watches or warnings as they are issued.

