ATLANTA — Holiday travelers will likely have to deal with downpours and wet roads in the coming days.

11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring the conditions. Heavy rain will increase the flood threat over this weekend and into early next week.

Here is what you need to know.

When will it rain?

The National Weather Service said although rain is expected to begin as early as Saturday morning and end as late as Tuesday morning, the heaviest rainfall period will be Sunday and Monday for the majority of the area.

What areas in metro Atlanta could be impacted?

Highest rainfall amounts are expected south of the I-20 corridor, with forecast totals exceeding 3 inches.

With an additional two to five inches on the way, rivers and streams that are at or above capacity after the rain could quickly see a flash flooding event develop.

Although there are no watches or warnings yet, the 11Alive StormTrackers will monitor the rainfall rates and their impacts this busy holiday travel week.

How can I prepare?

Periods of heavy rain can clog storm drains and ditches with debris. Take time ahead of the rain to clear leaves and debris from these drainage systems.

Get other tips on flash flooding from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency's website.

