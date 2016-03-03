High pressure is in control so we will be heating up the next couple of days. We will continue to warm up Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90 degrees. A code orange Air Quality alert is in effect for Wednesday which means sensitive groups should take it easy during the heat of the day.

High pressure is building in so we will warm up to to near 90 with humidity returning Friday and into the weekend.

Isolated storm chances return Saturday and Sunday. Scattered storm chances for Monday

