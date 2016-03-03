We will have a pretty nice evening with temperatures falling through the 70s. We topped off at 81 degrees Sunday afternoon. That is above average. We will remain above average on Monday.

A few more clouds will mix in with the sun Monday as temperatures warm up a little more. We will move up to 83 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 73. We will be 10 degrees above average. We will continue to be above average until mid week.

The rain chances go up late on Tuesday. We will have a 30% chance for some showers in the late afternoon and early evening Tuesday. Those rain chances linger into Wednesday. We will have a 30% chance for showers Wednesday. The rain chance isn't that big, but we do think there will be a few scattered showers around. Temperatures Tuesday will be in the low 80s again.

We will cool down beginning Wednesday. Our high Wednesday comes down to 73. We hold in the low 70s Thursday with dry conditions. We will dip to the upper 60s Friday as a low chance for showers returns as we head into the weekend.

