Abundant sunshine today and we will need it to feel remotely comfortable outside. Highs range from the middle 50s in the mountains to the middle 60s in central GA. Near 60 for a high in Atlanta.

More freeze warnings out for northeast Georgia overnight with lows, especially in the valleys, fall at or below freezing.

We stay in the middle to upper 60s Monday through Wednesday with filtered sunshine or high cloudiness through the period.

Shower chances come back Thursday night into Saturday. Right now only looking at a 40% chance of rain.

The system that brings up rain chance late week may turn into a powerful Nor'easter by next weekend or early that following week.

