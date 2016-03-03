Wednesday, Halloween, looks nice and warmer. High will climb to the mid to upper 70s.

During the evening for trick or treaters, temperatures will hold in the low 70s through 6 or 7pm, then move back to the 60s when the sun sets. We will see a few more clouds building in during the day. That's ahead of the next front that will move in on Thursday.

We are closely watching that front that will bring us some rain and thunderstorms Thursday. We are tracking the ingredients needed to produce severe weather. At this point, it's too early to be precise. So far, we see shear possible in our area. However, the convective energy expected with this system is lacking. We will be watching this system closely this week and let you know if we could have severe storms Thursday. Right now, we are seeing strong winds as a possibility.

That system sweeps through and conditions will improve for Friday and your weekend. Rain ends Friday, then Saturday and Sunday look dry with highs in the 60s.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA