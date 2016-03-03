Look for mostly cloudy skies to start the day, and a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. We will have a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The rain chances will trend downward for the rest of the week and into the weekend. On Thursday, we will have a 40% chance for some afternoon showers. There will be plenty of dry hours at times. The 40% chance continues on Friday and should be lower for the weekend. It will still feel pretty humid. Temperatures will return to the lower 90s. That heat and humidity could mix to develop only isolated showers. Most areas will be dry.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA