Today will be a mostly cloudy. We will have a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The best chances of seeing some of that rain will be in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures should be a held down a few degrees because of increased cloud cover and the showers and storms. Wednesday we will also have a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms.

The National Hurricane Center is now giving a potential low in the Gulf a 40% chance to develop into a tropical system over the next 5 days. The models have been consistent on developing a low in the Gulf for a while now, but they don't agree on the intensity and exact track. Either way, this system will spread plenty of moisture over all of the southeast for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

