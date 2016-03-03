We will continue with this pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms as we head through the weekend. Saturday will start off with mostly cloudy skies and only an isolated shower or two. We will have plenty of dry hours at times during the day. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours. There is also a chance for some thunderstorms with some pockets of heavy rain. At this point, the chances for severe weather will be very low. Temperatures will move up to 88.

Sunday's rain chance will be at 40%. Those rain chances will mainly be in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will go up to 89. This air mass will stick with us for a while. We will keep the 30 to 40% chances for rain for the beginning of the week through the end of the week. Temperatures will be close to "normal" with highs in the upper 80s.

