We are moving back into a pattern with afternoon storms that will be developing each day for the next few days.

The rain chance goes up a little on Saturday to 30%. Those chances are mainly in the afternoon and evening with highs up to 89.

By Sunday, the rain chance is up to 40%. There will be a few additional showers that develop in the afternoon and evening. A little thunder and lightning is possible, but at this point, we don't expect widespread severe. It is always possible that an isolated storm could turn severe with heavy rain, strong wind and hail possible. Temperatures will be around 88.

The day with the highest rain chance is on Monday. There's a 50% chance for showers that day with a high of 87. We hold with a 50% chance for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA