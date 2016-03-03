The remnants of Alberto are moving away, but the rain chances are sticking around. We will continue with a southerly flow of tropical air feeding in from the Gulf.

Tonight we stick with a few showers and thunderstorms as temperatures only fall to near 70

Wednesday more showers and storms will be off and on during the day. The rain chance is at 70%. Some of those storms could have some heavy rain with them and some thunder and lightning.

Several inches of rainfall are possible the next two days, some places may see more than 4 inches.

The rain chance doesn't totally go away, but at least it goes down a little each day. Rain chance Wednesday is 70%, Thursday is 50%, Friday is 40%.

We really warm up into the weekend. Temperatures warm to the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's rain chance is only 20%. We are back to a 30% chance for showers on Sunday.

And if you can believe it, a cold front looks to push through early next week. That will not only bring our temperatures down a little for next week, but it will also bring in some drier air!

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA